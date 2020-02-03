* × Change Settings

United Nation Three Decades of Drum & Bass

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2020
Directed by:

Terry Stone and Richard Turner

Produced by:

Terry Stone and Richard Turner

Starring:

Terry Stone, Adam Saint, Charissa Saverio, Charlotte Devaney, Adam F. and Sigma

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

EDM was born out of the Drum and Bass movement, which began in the early 1990's. The scene and its many style permutations have survived and thrived, and heavily influences Grime and the modern EDM arena.

