EDM was born out of the Drum and Bass movement, which began in the early 1990's. The scene and its many style permutations have survived and thrived, and heavily influences Grime and the modern EDM arena.
13 January 1971
Unknown
5' 11½" (1.82 m)
United Nation Three Decades of Drum & Bass
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
United Nation Three Decades of Drum & Bass
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
United Nation Three Decades of Drum & Bass
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
United Nation Three Decades of Drum & Bass
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
United Nation Three Decades of Drum & Bass
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
United Nation Three Decades of Drum & Bass