Downhill

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2020
?
new Downhill poster
Contains strong language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Nat Faxon and Jim Rash

Written by:

Jesse Armstrong, Nat Faxon, Jim Rash and Ruben Östlund

Produced by:

Jo Homewood

Starring:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Miranda Otto, Zoe Chao, Zach Woods and Julian Grey

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Inspired by the motion picture Force Majeure by Ruben Östlund.

Reviews

Downhill Cast

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

OnwardDownhill

Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell headshot

Date of Birth:

16 July 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Downhill

Miranda Otto

Miranda Otto headshot

Date of Birth:

16 December 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Downhill

Zoe Chao

Zoe Chao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Downhill

Zach Woods

Zach Woods headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Downhill

Julian Grey

Julian Grey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Downhill

