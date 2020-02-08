* × Change Settings

Suicide Tourist Selvmordsturisten

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 27th February 2020
new Suicide Tourist poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jonas Alexander Arnby

Written by:

Rasmus Birch

Produced by:

Carole Baraton, Joel Brandeis, Yohann Comte, Christoph Daniel, Maria Ekerhovd, Eva Jakobsen, Mikkel Jersin, Rebecka Lafrenz, Pierre Mazars, Katrin Pors, Peter Possne, Marc Schmidheiny, Mimmi Spång and Dario Suter

Starring:

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kate Ashfield, Tuva Novotny, Robert Aramayo, Jan Bijvoet and Sonja Richter

Genres:

Drama, Mystery

Language:

Danish

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Insurance detective Max is investigating the disappearance of Arthur. The assignment takes him on a long and mysterious journey into the clandestine Hotel Aurora. A unique secretive facility that specializes in elaborate assisted suicide fantasies. While in the midst of an existential crisis, Max starts to question his own perception of reality - Is death the only way out of the hotel?

Reviews

Suicide Tourist Cast

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau headshot

Date of Birth:

27 July 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Suicide Tourist

Kate Ashfield

Kate Ashfield headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Suicide Tourist

Tuva Novotny

Tuva Novotny headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Suicide Tourist

Robert Aramayo

Robert Aramayo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Suicide TouristThe King's ManAntebellum

Jan Bijvoet

Jan Bijvoet headshot

Date of Birth:

28 December 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Suicide Tourist

Sonja Richter

Sonja Richter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Suicide Tourist

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:47 8th February 2020