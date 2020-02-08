Suicide Tourist

Insurance detective Max is investigating the disappearance of Arthur. The assignment takes him on a long and mysterious journey into the clandestine Hotel Aurora. A unique secretive facility that specializes in elaborate assisted suicide fantasies. While in the midst of an existential crisis, Max starts to question his own perception of reality - Is death the only way out of the hotel?
