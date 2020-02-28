* × Change Settings

Astronaut

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th March 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2020
Astronaut poster
Contains mild bad language and upsetting scenes. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Directed by:

Shelagh McLeod

Written by:

Shelagh McLeod, Carolyn Saunders and Maureen Dorey

Produced by:

Jessica Adams, Sean Buckley and Harry Cherniak

Starring:

Richard Dreyfuss, Lyriq Bent, Krista Bridges, Colm Feore, Richie Lawrence and Art Hindle

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Angus is an elderly widower in a dysfunctional family. When a billionaire announces a competition that grants three individuals a chance to fly in space, Angus sees his chance to live out a lifelong dream. Lying about his age, Angus successfully enters the competition, and wins one of the three spots.

Reviews

Astronaut Cast

Richard Dreyfuss

Richard Dreyfuss headshot

Date of Birth:

29 October 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Lyriq Bent

Lyriq Bent headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Krista Bridges

Krista Bridges headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Colm Feore

Colm Feore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Richie Lawrence

Richie Lawrence headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Art Hindle

Art Hindle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

