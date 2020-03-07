* × Change Settings

Vivarium

6.5 / 793 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th March 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2020
?
Vivarium poster
Contains strong language and threat. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Friday 27th March 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 2nd April 2020.

Directed by:

Lorcan Finnegan

Written by:

Lorcan Finnegan and Garret Shanley

Produced by:

Alexander Brøndsted, Brendan McCarthy, John McDonnell, Jean-Yves Roubin and Antonio Tublen

Starring:

Jesse Eisenberg, Imogen Poots, Jonathan Aris, Eanna Hardwicke, Shana Hart and Senan Jennings

Genres:

Mystery, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young couple is thinking about buying their starter home. And to this end, they visit a real estate agency where they are received by a strange sales agent, who accompanies them to a new, mysterious, peculiar housing development to show them a single-family home. There they get trapped in a surreal, maze-like nightmare.

Reviews

Vivarium Cast

Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice League Part TwoJustice League Part TwoVivarium

Imogen Poots

Imogen Poots headshot

Date of Birth:

3 June 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vivarium

Jonathan Aris

Jonathan Aris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

RadioactiveVivarium

Eanna Hardwicke

Eanna Hardwicke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vivarium

Shana Hart

Shana Hart headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vivarium

Senan Jennings

Senan Jennings headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vivarium

Recommendations

Last update was at 13:02 7th March 2020