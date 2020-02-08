* × Change Settings

Dirt Music

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 29th February 2020
new Dirt Music poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Gregor Jordan

Written by:

Jack Thorne and Tim Winton

Produced by:

Finola Dwyer, Angie Fielder, Amanda Posey and Polly Staniford

Starring:

Kelly Macdonald, Garrett Hedlund, David Wenham, Aaron Pedersen, Dan Wyllie and Chris Haywood

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In Gregor Jordan's adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Tim Winton, the stunning landscape of Western Australia is the backdrop for an impassioned tale of love and grief. Stuck in a loveless relationship with legendary local fisherman Jim Buckridge, the despondent Georgie becomes enamored with Lu, a young poacher who is encroaching on her tyrannical partner's territory. A reticent loner with a tragic past who gave up his life as a musician, Lu is wary of letting Georgie in. But their fervent attraction gets the better of them, and secrets are uncovered that will change their lives. When Jim finds out about the affair, Lu flees into the punishing terrain with no intention of returning, and Georgie sets off on a chase to bring her lover back. Three tempestuous characters, worn down by traumas, find themselves bound together and forced to face one another's inner conflicts in this blistering outback melodrama. Fuelled by the palpable.

Reviews

Dirt Music Cast

Kelly Macdonald

Kelly Macdonald headshot

Date of Birth:

23 February 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Garrett Hedlund

Garrett Hedlund headshot

Date of Birth:

3 September 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

David Wenham

David Wenham headshot

Date of Birth:

21 September 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aaron Pedersen

Aaron Pedersen headshot

Date of Birth:

24 November 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dan Wyllie

Dan Wyllie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chris Haywood

Chris Haywood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

