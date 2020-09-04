* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th September 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2021
?
The Trial of the Chicago 7 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Trial of the Chicago 7 is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Aaron Sorkin

Written by:

Aaron Sorkin

Produced by:

Matt Jackson, Charles Miller, Tyler Thompson and Joseph P. Reidy

Starring:

Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, John Carroll Lynch, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Michael Keaton

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Trial of the Chicago 7 is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Cast

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne headshot

Date of Birth:

6 January 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3The Trial of the Chicago 7

Alex Sharp

Alex Sharp headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Trial of the Chicago 7

John Carroll Lynch

John Carroll Lynch headshot

Date of Birth:

1 August 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aquaman 2CandymanThe Trial of the Chicago 7The Matrix 4

Mark Rylance

Mark Rylance headshot

Date of Birth:

18 January 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt headshot

Date of Birth:

17 February 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton headshot

Date of Birth:

5 September 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FlashpointMorbiusThe Trial of the Chicago 7

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:28 4th September 2020