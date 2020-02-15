* × Change Settings

The Truth La vérité

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 3rd March 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2020
?
Directed by:

Hirokazu Koreeda

Written by:

Hirokazu Koreeda and Ken Liu

Produced by:

Miyuki Fukuma and Muriel Merlin

Starring:

Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke, Clémentine Grenier, Manon Clavel and Alain Libolt

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fabienne is a star; a star of French cinema. She reigns amongst men who love and admire her. When she publishes her memoirs, her daughter Lumir returns from New York to Paris with her husband and young child. The reunion between mother and daughter will quickly turn to confrontation: truths will be told, accounts settled, loves and resentments confessed.

Reviews

