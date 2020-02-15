* × Change Settings

Dafne

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 5th March 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2020
?
Directed by:

Federico Bondi

Written by:

Simona Baldanzi and Federico Bondi

Produced by:

Marta Donzelli and Gregorio Paonessa

Starring:

Stefania Casini, Bruno Cariello, Betty Pedrazzi, Antonio Piovanelli, Carolina Raspanti and Robin Mugnaini

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dafne is a witty young woman with Down syndrome, who is a spring of contagious energy. She is fiercely independent, but still lives with her parents, Luigi and Maria. Suddenly Maria dies and the family's balance is shattered. Luigi falls into depression, tormented by the future, by the moment when he will leave his daughter alone - Thanks to her job and her lifelong friends, Dafne instead deals with the loss with the thoughtlessness of a child and the bravery of a young woman, and tries to shake her father up. Until one day something unexpected happens: they decide to leave together for a hike in the mountains to the town where Maria was born. Along the walk, they will discover a lot about each other and they will learn together how to go beyond their limits.

Reviews

