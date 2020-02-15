Running to the Sky

Twelve-year-old Jekshen, an exceptional runner, lives in a beautiful mountain village in Kyrgyzstan. His parents are divorced, and life with his alcoholic father is difficult. Lonely Jekshen only has his girlfriend from school and his father's friends for support. They encourage him to take part in a big race - a race that could change his life for the better.
