Running to the Sky

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 5th March 2020
new Running to the Sky poster
Directed by:

Mirlan Abdykalykov

Written by:

Ernest Abdyjaparov and Mirlan Abdykalykov

Produced by:

Aibek Jangaziev, Altynai Koichumanova and Tolondu Toichubaev

Starring:

Temirlan Asankadyrov, Ruslan Orozakunov, Meerim Atantaeva and Ilim Kalmuratov

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Kyrgyz

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Twelve-year-old Jekshen, an exceptional runner, lives in a beautiful mountain village in Kyrgyzstan. His parents are divorced, and life with his alcoholic father is difficult. Lonely Jekshen only has his girlfriend from school and his father's friends for support. They encourage him to take part in a big race - a race that could change his life for the better.

