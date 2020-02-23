Frank is fired from a car repair workshop where he works illegally. In his area, it's the zone. Although very attached to his life with Maroussia, Frank must leave to find work elsewhere, far from home. Twelve thousand euros is the sum of which they both agree, the amount he must earn before returning. Will Frank succeed in collecting this sum? Will he come back? Will he just come back like that.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Twelve Thousand
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Twelve Thousand
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Twelve Thousand
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Twelve Thousand
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Twelve Thousand
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Twelve Thousand