Twelve Thousand

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 27th February 2020
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Nadège Trebal

Written by:

Nadège Trebal

Produced by:

Mathieu Bompoint and Gilles Sandoz

Starring:

Arieh Worthalter, Nadège Trebal, Liv Henneguier, Théo Cholbi, Françoise Lebrun and Florence Thomassin

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Frank is fired from a car repair workshop where he works illegally. In his area, it's the zone. Although very attached to his life with Maroussia, Frank must leave to find work elsewhere, far from home. Twelve thousand euros is the sum of which they both agree, the amount he must earn before returning. Will Frank succeed in collecting this sum? Will he come back? Will he just come back like that.

Reviews

Twelve Thousand Cast

