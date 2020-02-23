* × Change Settings

Machine

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 6th March 2020
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Justin Krook

Written by:

James Maclurcan and Luke Mazzaferro

Produced by:

Michael Hilliard and Luke Mazzaferro

Starring:

Nick Bostrom, Rodney Brooks, Eugenia Kuyda, Tim Urban and Toby Walsh

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

If machines can be smarter than people, is humanity really anything special.

