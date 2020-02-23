Pictures From Afghanistan

Movie Synopsis:

Photojournalist David Pratt has spent almost forty years capturing indelible images of global conflicts. His career has taken him from Somalia and Syria to Colombia and Croatia. He has retained a special affection for Afghanistan, a country he has visited through decades of changing fortunes stretching from the height of the Soviet invasion in the 1980s through the years of the mujahideen and the rise of the Taliban. Now, he returns to the places and people that have meant so much to him, providing a uniquely personal then and now document of Afghanistan life.