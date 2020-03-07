* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A Girl Missing Yokogao

East Asian Film Festival Ireland Release Date

Thursday 26th March 2020
new A Girl Missing poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At East Asian Film Festival Ireland. Show listing.

Directed by:

Kôji Fukada

Starring:

Mitsuru Fukikoshi, Mikako Ichikawa, Sôsuke Ikematsu, Mariko Tsutsui and Kentez Asaka

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Girl Missing.

A Girl Missing Cast

Mitsuru Fukikoshi

Mitsuru Fukikoshi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Girl Missing

Mikako Ichikawa

Mikako Ichikawa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Girl Missing

Sôsuke Ikematsu

Sôsuke Ikematsu headshot

Date of Birth:

9 July 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Girl Missing

Mariko Tsutsui

Mariko Tsutsui headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Girl Missing

Kentez Asaka

Kentez Asaka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Girl Missing

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 13:02 7th March 2020