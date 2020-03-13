* × Change Settings

Human Rights Watch Film Festival Release Date

Friday 13th March 2020
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released
Directed by:

Christina Antonakos Wallace

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Their lives and futures hang in the balance of immigration and integration debates. As the US and Germany grapple with racism, nationalism, and a fight against diversity, our protagonists move from their 20s into their 30s and face major turning points in their lives: fighting for citizenship, starting families, and finding room for creative expression.

Spanning a decade in two of the world's largest centers of immigration, this sensitive and nuanced documentary captures their journeys to define what it means to "belong" in societies that are increasingly hostile to their existence.

