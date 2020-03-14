Palindrome is the story of young black man Fred as he struggles to find freedom in modern Britain. Mirroring this is a story about a female artist in modern England who is contemplating the true meaning of art. Set against the backdrop of Brexit and it's impending doom! The film tackles subjects such as the meaning of current slavery, gentrification, art, love, race, mental health and politics.
