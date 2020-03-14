* × Change Settings

Palindrome

London Independent Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 14th March 2020
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Marcus Flemmings

Written by:

Marcus Flemmings

Starring:

Tábata Cerezo, Hester Ruoff, Sarah Swain, Shauna Ridgard, Karishma Bhandari and Stella Taylor

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Palindrome is the story of young black man Fred as he struggles to find freedom in modern Britain. Mirroring this is a story about a female artist in modern England who is contemplating the true meaning of art. Set against the backdrop of Brexit and it's impending doom! The film tackles subjects such as the meaning of current slavery, gentrification, art, love, race, mental health and politics.

Palindrome Cast

Tábata Cerezo

Hester Ruoff

Sarah Swain

Shauna Ridgard

Karishma Bhandari

Stella Taylor

