More Beautiful for Having Been Broken

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th May 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2020
Directed by:

Nicole Conn

Written by:

Nicole Conn

Produced by:

Nicole Conn, Lissa Forehan and Jessica Liley

Starring:

French Stewart, Kay Lenz, Harley Jane Kozak, Bruce Davison, Felissa Rose and Lesley Nicol

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Devoted FBI Agent McKenzie "Max" De Ridder has recently lost her mother, who was her very best friend and greatest champion. In the wake of grief, McKenzie's behavior has become erratic and she soon finds herself suspended. McKenzie, frenzied, drinking and lost, escapes to the small town she used to visit on "Star Adventures" with her late mother. Soon after McKenzie arrives in town she meets Freddie, a young special needs boy with Fanconi Anemia. He spends his wheelchair-bound days whizzing around the streets of the small town of Meriville. Freddie's savant-like wisdom and perseverance penetrate McKenzie's gruff walls of despair and pain. She is taken by how unaffected he is by the reality of his condition. McKenzie forms an undeniable bond with Freddie and an unexpected testy, then loving relationship with his mother. The small town tangled relationships and mother-daughter dynamics reveal themselves, as each woman traverses.

Reviews

More Beautiful for Having Been Broken Cast

