* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Rifleman Dveselu putenis

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th July 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2020-January 2021
?
The Rifleman poster
Contains strong violence and injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 24th July 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 30th July 2020.

Directed by:

Dzintars Dreibergs

Written by:

Boris Frumin and Aleksandrs Grins

Starring:

Gatis Gaga, Martins Vilsons, Oto Brantevics, Renars Zeltins, Jekabs Reinis and Raimonds Celms

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Rifleman is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Rifleman.

The Rifleman Cast

Gatis Gaga

Gatis Gaga headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Rifleman

Martins Vilsons

Martins Vilsons headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Rifleman

Oto Brantevics

Oto Brantevics headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Rifleman

Renars Zeltins

Renars Zeltins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Rifleman

Jekabs Reinis

Jekabs Reinis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Rifleman

Raimonds Celms

Raimonds Celms headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Rifleman

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:46 15th July 2020