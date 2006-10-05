* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Luca

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th June 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2021
?
Luca poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Luca is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Enrico Casarosa

Written by:

Mike Jones and Jesse Andrews

Produced by:

Andrea Warren

Starring:

Jack Dylan Grazer, Jim Gaffigan, Maya Rudolph, Jacob Tremblay, Gino D'Acampo and Emma Berman

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Luca is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Luca.

Luca Cast

Jack Dylan Grazer

Jack Dylan Grazer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shazam! Fury of the GodsLuca

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel Transylvania: TransformaniaLuca

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph headshot

Date of Birth:

27 July 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Luca

Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 2006

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 7" (1.4 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Luca

Gino D'Acampo

Gino D'Acampo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Luca

Emma Berman

Emma Berman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Luca

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:43 4th June 2021