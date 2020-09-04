* × Change Settings

Capital in the Twenty-First Century

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th September 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2021
Contains moderate sex references, images of real dead bodies and rude gesture.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Justin Pemberton

Written by:

Thomas Piketty, Matthew Metcalfe and Justin Pemberton

Produced by:

Yann Le Prado, Catherine Madigan and Matthew Metcalfe

Starring:

Vanessa Redgrave, Kate Williams, Gillian Tett, Thomas Piketty, Faiza Shaheen and Francis Fukuyama

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Adapting one of the most groundbreaking and powerful books of our time, Capital in the 21st Century is an eye-opening journey through wealth and power, that breaks the popular assumption that the accumulation of capital runs hand in hand with social progress, shining a new light on the world around us and its growing inequalities. Traveling through time from the French Revolution and other huge global shifts, to world wars and through to the rise of new technologies today, the film assembles accessible pop-culture references coupled with interviews of some of the world's most influential experts delivering an insightful and empowering journey through the past and into our future.

Reviews

Capital in the Twenty-First Century Cast

Vanessa Redgrave

Kate Williams

Gillian Tett

Thomas Piketty

Faiza Shaheen

Francis Fukuyama

