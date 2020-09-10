* × Change Settings

Lynn + Lucy

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th September 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2020-March 2021
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 17th September 2020.

Directed by:

Fyzal Boulifa

Written by:

Fyzal Boulifa

Produced by:

Camilla Bray

Starring:

Nichola Burley, Kacey Ainsworth, Jordan Long, Jennifer Lee Moon, Jack Shalloo and Christopher Patrick Nolan

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lynn and Lucy are lifelong best friends, their relationship as intense as any romance. Neither has ventured far from where they grew up. Lynn, who married her first boyfriend and whose daughter is fast growing up, is delighted when the charismatic, volatile Lucy has her first baby boy. Lucy, however, does not react to being a mother as Lynn expects. Soon, they find their friendship is tested in extreme circumstances.

Reviews

Lynn + Lucy Cast

Nichola Burley

Kacey Ainsworth

Jordan Long

Jennifer Lee Moon

Jack Shalloo

Christopher Patrick Nolan

Last update was at 12:14 10th September 2020