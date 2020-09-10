Lynn and Lucy are lifelong best friends, their relationship as intense as any romance. Neither has ventured far from where they grew up. Lynn, who married her first boyfriend and whose daughter is fast growing up, is delighted when the charismatic, volatile Lucy has her first baby boy. Lucy, however, does not react to being a mother as Lynn expects. Soon, they find their friendship is tested in extreme circumstances.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lynn + Lucy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lynn + Lucy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lynn + Lucy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lynn + Lucy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lynn + Lucy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lynn + Lucy