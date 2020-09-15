* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Invisible Invisibles

London Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 23rd September 2020
new The Invisible poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London Spanish Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Gracia Querejeta

Written by:

Santos Mercero and Gracia Querejeta

Produced by:

Ricardo Marco Budé, Nephilim Producciones and Ignacio Salazar-Simpson

Starring:

Emma Suárez, Adriana Ozores, Nathalie Poza, Blanca Portillo, Pedro Casablanc and Fernando Cayo

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Three women, Elsa, Julia and Amelia meet every Thursday morning for a brisk chatter walk before work. The three middle-aged women discuss their lives, views and opinions and although they don't always agree, their rich, humorous conversations shed light on what it feels like to be a woman half way through your life.

Through compelling dialogue, crafted by Querejeta and writing partner Antonio Mercero, this heartfelt story of sisterhood will make you want to get your trainers on and head out with the girls.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Invisible.

The Invisible Cast

Emma Suárez

Emma Suárez headshot

Date of Birth:

25 June 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The InvisibleWindow to the Sea

Adriana Ozores

Adriana Ozores headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Invisible

Nathalie Poza

Nathalie Poza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Invisible

Blanca Portillo

Blanca Portillo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Invisible

Pedro Casablanc

Pedro Casablanc headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Invisible

Fernando Cayo

Fernando Cayo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Invisible

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:21 15th September 2020