* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

75 Days 75 días

London Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Friday 25th September 2020
new 75 Days poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London Spanish Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Marc Romero

Written by:

Marc Romero

Produced by:

Pedro López Rapado

Starring:

Javier Albalá, Txema Arribas, Javier Ruiz Bobillo, Carlos Bravo, Luz Carrera and Christian Checa

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It was a truly horrifying case in Spain in 1992 and probably the most mediatic. Three teenage girls disappear one night and their bodies are discovered three months later. Nearly thirty years after the case of the Alcàsser girls, Marc Romero, in a nearly documentary-like rigorous film, takes us on an emotional journey through one of the saddest criminal cases of Spanish history. Avoiding morbidity and melodrama, the film examines the ineptitude on both sides of the law.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on 75 Days.

75 Days Cast

Javier Albalá

Javier Albalá headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

75 Days

Txema Arribas

Txema Arribas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

75 Days

Javier Ruiz Bobillo

Javier Ruiz Bobillo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

75 Days

Carlos Bravo

Carlos Bravo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

75 Days

Luz Carrera

Luz Carrera headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

75 Days

Christian Checa

Christian Checa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

75 Days

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:21 15th September 2020