It was a truly horrifying case in Spain in 1992 and probably the most mediatic. Three teenage girls disappear one night and their bodies are discovered three months later. Nearly thirty years after the case of the Alcàsser girls, Marc Romero, in a nearly documentary-like rigorous film, takes us on an emotional journey through one of the saddest criminal cases of Spanish history. Avoiding morbidity and melodrama, the film examines the ineptitude on both sides of the law.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
75 Days
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
75 Days
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
75 Days
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
75 Days
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
75 Days
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
75 Days