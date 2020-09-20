* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Mole Agent

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Sunday 27th September 2020
new The Mole Agent poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Mole Agent is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Maite Alberdi

Written by:

Maite Alberdi

Produced by:

María del Puy Alvarado, Marisa Fernández Armenteros, Fleur Knopperts, Marcela Santibanez, Ingmar Trost and Denis Vaslin

Starring:

Sergio Chamy

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A private investigator in Chile hires someone to work as a mole at a retirement home where a client of his suspects the caretakers of elder abuse.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Mole Agent.

The Mole Agent Cast

Sergio Chamy

Sergio Chamy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mole Agent

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 12:48 20th September 2020