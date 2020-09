Movie Synopsis:

That Click is a documentary about legendary photographer Douglas Kirkland that with his camera portrayed sixty years of pop culture ranging from photojournalism to celebrity portraits, from film photography to global events. After taking some of the most iconic photos of Marilyn Monroe, with his unique style and approach he described fashion, celebrities and show business with immortal images that still influence us today. Douglas Kirkland is an American photographer renowned for his portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, and Brigitte Bardot, among others. "I have a genuine philosophy. I do not want to make negative pictures about people, and so I do everything I can to help make them feel comfortable in front of the camera," he has explained. Born on August 16, 1934 in Fort Erie, Canada, he began his career as an apprentice to the acclaimed photographer Irving Penn in 1957. Five years later, Kirkland was put on an assignment for Look magazine to photograph Coco Chanel.