The Quiet One

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd October 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2021
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Oliver Murray

Written by:

Oliver Murray

Produced by:

Jason Bick, Jamie Clark and Jennifer Corcoran

Starring:

Bill Wyman, Suzanne Accosta, Tony Chapman, Eric Clapton, Bob Geldof, Buddy Guy, Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, Keith Richards, Mick Taylor, Muddy Waters, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

THE QUIET ONE offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the highs and lows of the life and career of Bill Wyman, former founding member of the Rolling Stones and renaissance man of rock and roll. Against the odds Bill escaped a bleak future in post-war, working class London to find himself at the very centre of a musical and cultural revolution. As a Rolling Stone he embarked on record-breaking world tours, dealt with feuding band mates and befriended some of the world's most iconic musicians, actors, sportsmen and artists. Then, to people's amazement he walked away from it all to commit to a new family and to set about documenting and preserving the memory of the 'rock and roll revolution'. Since leaving the Stones Bill has toured the world with his all-star band the Rhythm Kings as well as exhibiting his renowned photography. A keen archaeologist, Bill acts as a historical consultant on film and documentary projects and has written nine books on a variety of subjects. Throughout his.

Reviews

The Quiet One Cast

Bill Wyman

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mick Fleetwood & FriendsThe Quiet One

Suzanne Accosta

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Quiet One

Tony Chapman

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Quiet One

Eric Clapton

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Quiet One

Bob Geldof

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Quiet One

Buddy Guy

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Quiet One

Mick Jagger

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Quiet One

Brian Jones

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Quiet One

Keith Richards

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Quiet One

Mick Taylor

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Quiet One

Muddy Waters

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Quiet One

Charlie Watts

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Quiet One

Ronnie Wood

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Quiet One

Last update was at 12:48 20th September 2020