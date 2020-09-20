Movie Synopsis:

THE QUIET ONE offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the highs and lows of the life and career of Bill Wyman, former founding member of the Rolling Stones and renaissance man of rock and roll. Against the odds Bill escaped a bleak future in post-war, working class London to find himself at the very centre of a musical and cultural revolution. As a Rolling Stone he embarked on record-breaking world tours, dealt with feuding band mates and befriended some of the world's most iconic musicians, actors, sportsmen and artists. Then, to people's amazement he walked away from it all to commit to a new family and to set about documenting and preserving the memory of the 'rock and roll revolution'. Since leaving the Stones Bill has toured the world with his all-star band the Rhythm Kings as well as exhibiting his renowned photography. A keen archaeologist, Bill acts as a historical consultant on film and documentary projects and has written nine books on a variety of subjects. Throughout his.