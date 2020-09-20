* × Change Settings

Riptide - A Schizophrenia Love Story

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 7th October 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2021
?
new Riptide - A Schizophrenia Love Story poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Tim Barrow

Written by:

Tim Barrow

Produced by:

Tim Barrow

Starring:

David Whitney, Tim Barrow, Thomas Morgan, Elspeth Turner, Shona Brodie Hill and Jonny Tulloch

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Discharged from a psychiatric hospital, Jacob attempts to resume life in Edinburgh, control his schizophrenia and be a worthwhile member of society. He works collecting litter from streets and parks. He boxes. He takes medication. He writes everything down. His Dad barely wants to know him. Frustrated by this banal existence and encouraged by his psychiatrist, Jacob travels to the Highlands in search of fulfillment. By the sea he encounters the charismatic Eva, who claims to be the secret daughter of Ingmar Bergman. She's on a mission. Jacob and Eva embark upon adventures.

Reviews

Riptide - A Schizophrenia Love Story Cast

David Whitney

David Whitney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GuardiansRiptide - A Schizophrenia Love Story

Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Riptide - A Schizophrenia Love StoryGuardians

Thomas Morgan

Thomas Morgan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Riptide - A Schizophrenia Love Story

Elspeth Turner

Elspeth Turner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Riptide - A Schizophrenia Love Story

Shona Brodie Hill

Shona Brodie Hill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Riptide - A Schizophrenia Love Story

Jonny Tulloch

Jonny Tulloch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Riptide - A Schizophrenia Love Story

