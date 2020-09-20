* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Shirley

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 9th October 2020
new Shirley poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Shirley is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Josephine Decker

Written by:

Sarah Gubbins and Susan Scarf Merrell

Produced by:

Sarah Gubbins, David Hinojosa, Simon Horsman, Elisabeth Moss, Sue Naegle, Jeffrey Soros and Christine Vachon

Starring:

Elisabeth Moss, Odessa Young, Michael Stuhlbarg, Logan Lerman, Victoria Pedretti and Robert Wuhl

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As renowned for her morose nature as she is for her horror fiction, writer Shirley Jackson is crafting yet another masterpiece when the arrival of newlyweds Fred and Rose disrupt her creative process and marriage to literary critic - and philandering professor - Stanley Hyman. As Stanley spars to maintain academic dominance over his would-be protégé Fred, Rose attempts to dampen her own ambitions and adjust to married life while living under the roof of their fiery intellectual hosts with quicksilver loyalties and myriad neuroses. When the motives of Shirley's literary muse prove elusive, Rose's curiosity and trusting nature make her tender prey for a brilliant author whose only allegiance is to her work.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Shirley.

Shirley Cast

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss headshot

Date of Birth:

24 July 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The French DispatchShirley

Odessa Young

Odessa Young headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shirley

Michael Stuhlbarg

Michael Stuhlbarg headshot

Date of Birth:

5 July 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shirley

Logan Lerman

Logan Lerman headshot

Date of Birth:

19 January 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shirley

Victoria Pedretti

Victoria Pedretti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shirley

Robert Wuhl

Robert Wuhl headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shirley

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 12:48 20th September 2020