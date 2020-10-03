* × Change Settings

A Call to Spy

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd October 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2021
?
A Call to Spy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Lydia Dean Pilcher

Written by:

Sarah Megan Thomas

Produced by:

Brian David Cange, Jane Chwick, Michael Chwick, Margarida De Brito, Julia Fisher Farbman, Sharmila Makhija, Monica Mandelli, Judith Manocherian, Jayne Baron Sherman, Matthew Sippel and Sarah Megan Thomas

Starring:

Sarah Megan Thomas, Stana Katic, Radhika Apte, Linus Roache, Rossif Sutherland and Samuel Roukin

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Thriller, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency - the Special Operations Executive (SOE) - to recruit and train women as spies. Their daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance. SOE's "spymistress," Vera Atkins, recruits two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall, an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan, a Muslim pacifist. Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legacy in their wake. Inspired by true stories.

Reviews

A Call to Spy Cast

Sarah Megan Thomas

Sarah Megan Thomas headshot

Date of Birth:

1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Call to Spy

Stana Katic

Stana Katic headshot

Date of Birth:

26 April 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Call to Spy

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Call to Spy

Linus Roache

Linus Roache headshot

Date of Birth:

1 February 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Call to Spy

Rossif Sutherland

Rossif Sutherland headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Call to Spy

Samuel Roukin

Samuel Roukin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Call to Spy

