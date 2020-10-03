In the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency - the Special Operations Executive (SOE) - to recruit and train women as spies. Their daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance. SOE's "spymistress," Vera Atkins, recruits two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall, an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan, a Muslim pacifist. Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legacy in their wake. Inspired by true stories.
1979
Unknown
Unknown
A Call to Spy
26 April 1978
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
A Call to Spy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Call to Spy
1 February 1964
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
A Call to Spy
Unknown
Unknown
6' 3½" (1.92 m)
A Call to Spy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Call to Spy