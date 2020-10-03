* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd October 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2021
?
Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Janice Engel

Written by:

Janice Engel and Monique Zavistovski

Produced by:

James Egan, Janice Engel, Amber Howell and Carlisle Vandervoort

Starring:

Ben Barnes, Paul Begala, Pat Buchanan, George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Carlton Carl and Bill Clinton

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins tells the story of media firebrand Molly Ivins, six feet of Texas trouble who took on the Good Old Boy corruption wherever she found it. Her razor sharp wit left both sides of the aisle laughing, and craving ink in her columns. She knew the Bill of Rights was in peril, and said "Polarizing people is a good way to win an election and a good way to wreck a country." Molly's words have proved prescient. Now it's up to us to raise hell.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins.

Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins Cast

Ben Barnes

Ben Barnes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins

Paul Begala

Paul Begala headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins

Pat Buchanan

Pat Buchanan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins

George W. Bush

George W. Bush headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins

Laura Bush

Laura Bush headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins

Carlton Carl

Carlton Carl headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton headshot

Date of Birth:

19 August 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The ForumRaise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:20 3rd October 2020