Looted

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th November 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2021
Looted poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Rene van Pannevis

Written by:

Kefi Chadwick and Rene van Pannevis

Produced by:

Jennifer Eriksson and Jessie Mangum

Starring:

Charley Palmer Rothwell, Thomas Turgoose, Tom Fisher, Morgane Polanski, Anders Hayward and Stephen Uppal

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rob loves driving and stealing cars, living his life at a hundred miles an hour in the cash-starved port town he calls home. He shares a house with his dying father who thinks he's out job hunting. Rob manages to keep his two worlds perfectly separated until best mate Leo gets him involved in a bigger, riskier job.

Reviews

Looted Cast

Charley Palmer Rothwell

Charley Palmer Rothwell headshot

Date of Birth:

9 February 1992

Real Name:

Height:

Thomas Turgoose

Thomas Turgoose headshot

Date of Birth:

11 February 1992

Real Name:

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Tom Fisher

Tom Fisher headshot

Date of Birth:

Morgane Polanski

Morgane Polanski headshot

Date of Birth:

Anders Hayward

Anders Hayward headshot

Date of Birth:

Stephen Uppal

Stephen Uppal headshot

Date of Birth:

Last update was at 07:42 8th October 2020