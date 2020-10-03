* × Change Settings

Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue Yi zhi you dao hai shui bian lan

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Saturday 3rd October 2020
new Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Zhangke Jia

Written by:

Zhangke Jia and Jiahuan Wan

Produced by:

Tao Zhao

Starring:

Huifang Duan, Liang Hong, Yu Hua and Pingwa Jia

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Prominent Chinese writers and scholars gather in a village in Shanxi, a province of China and the hometown of Jia Zhang-Ke. This starts an eighteen-chapter symphony about Chinese people since 1949. Narrated by three important novelists from three different generations, telling their own stories, the film depicts seventy years of Chinese society in a poetic way, stretching from the Cultural Revolution to contemporary economic reform and modernisation.

