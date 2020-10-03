Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue

Prominent Chinese writers and scholars gather in a village in Shanxi, a province of China and the hometown of Jia Zhang-Ke. This starts an eighteen-chapter symphony about Chinese people since 1949. Narrated by three important novelists from three different generations, telling their own stories, the film depicts seventy years of Chinese society in a poetic way, stretching from the Cultural Revolution to contemporary economic reform and modernisation.
