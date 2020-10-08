* × Change Settings

Ammonite

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th October 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2021
?
new Ammonite poster
Contains strong sex. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Francis Lee

Written by:

Francis Lee

Produced by:

Nicky Earnshaw and Robert How

Starring:

Sarah White, Liam Thomas, Sam Parks, Kate Winslet, Gemma Jones, Fiona Shaw, James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning works alone on the rugged Southern coastline. With the days of her famed discoveries behind her, she now searches for common fossils to sell to tourists to support herself and her ailing mother. When a wealthy visitor entrusts Mary with the care of his wife Charlotte Murchison, she cannot afford to turn his offer down. Proud and relentlessly passionate about her work, Mary initially clashes with her unwelcome guest, but despite the distance between their social class and personalities, an intense bond begins to develop, compelling the two women to determine the true nature of their relationship.

Reviews

Ammonite Cast

Sarah White

Sarah White headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ammonite

Liam Thomas

Liam Thomas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ammonite

Sam Parks

Sam Parks headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ammonite

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avatar 2Ammonite

Gemma Jones

Gemma Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

4 December 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ammonite

Fiona Shaw

Fiona Shaw headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ammonite

James McArdle

James McArdle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ammonite

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan headshot

Date of Birth:

12 April 1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The French DispatchAmmonite

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:42 8th October 2020