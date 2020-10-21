* × Change Settings

Summer of 85 Été 85

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd October 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2021
?
new Summer of 85 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

François Ozon

Written by:

Aidan Chambers and François Ozon

Produced by:

Eric Altmayer and Nicolas Altmayer

Starring:

Félix Lefebvre, Benjamin Voisin, Philippine Velge, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Melvil Poupaud and Isabelle Nanty

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

What do you dream of when you're 16 years old and in a seaside resort in Normandy in the 1980s? A best friend? A lifelong teen pact? Scooting off on adventures on a boat or a motorbike? Living life at breakneck speed? No. You dream of death. Because you can't get a bigger kick than dying. And that's why you save it till the very end. The summer holidays are just beginning, and this story recounts how Alexis grew into himself.

Summer of 85 Cast

Félix Lefebvre

Félix Lefebvre headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Benjamin Voisin

Benjamin Voisin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Philippine Velge

Philippine Velge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi headshot

Date of Birth:

16 November 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Melvil Poupaud

Melvil Poupaud headshot

Date of Birth:

26 January 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Isabelle Nanty

Isabelle Nanty headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

