Rebecca

6.0 / 11501 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 28th October 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2021
?
new Rebecca poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 7 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 5th November 2020.

Directed by:

Ben Wheatley

Written by:

Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel, Anna Waterhouse and Daphne Du Maurier

Produced by:

Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Caroline Levy and Nira Park

Starring:

Lily James, Jacques Bouanich, Marie Collins, Ann Dowd, Kristin Scott Thomas and Armie Hammer

Genres:

Drama, Mystery, Romance, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter, a newly married young woman arrives at Manderley, her new husband's imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim's first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley's sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers.

