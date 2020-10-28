After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter, a newly married young woman arrives at Manderley, her new husband's imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim's first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley's sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers.
5 April 1989
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Rebecca
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rebecca
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rebecca
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rebecca
24 May 1960
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Rebecca
28 August 1986
Unknown
6' 5" (1.96 m)
RebeccaDeath on the Nile