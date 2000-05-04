When madly in love high school graduates Riley and Chris are separated by a tragic car accident, Riley blames herself for her boyfriend's death while Chris is stranded in limbo. Miraculously, the two find a way to connect. In a love story that transcends life and death, both Riley and Chris are forced to learn the hardest lesson of all: letting go.
Unknown
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Endless
4 May 2000
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Endless
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Endless
26 June 1964
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Endless
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Endless
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Endless