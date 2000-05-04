* × Change Settings

Endless

4.6 / 399 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 28th October 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2021
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 25 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 1st November 2020.

Directed by:

Scott Speer

Written by:

Andre Case and Oneil Sharma

Produced by:

Gabriela Bacher, Benjamin DeWalt, Kevin DeWalt, Douglas Falconer, Sean Finegan, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Danielle Masters

Starring:

Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hamilton, DeRon Horton, Ian Tracey, Zoë Belkin and Famke Janssen

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When madly in love high school graduates Riley and Chris are separated by a tragic car accident, Riley blames herself for her boyfriend's death while Chris is stranded in limbo. Miraculously, the two find a way to connect. In a love story that transcends life and death, both Riley and Chris are forced to learn the hardest lesson of all: letting go.

Reviews

Endless Cast

Alexandra Shipp

Alexandra Shipp headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nicholas Hamilton

Nicholas Hamilton headshot

Date of Birth:

4 May 2000

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DeRon Horton

DeRon Horton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ian Tracey

Ian Tracey headshot

Date of Birth:

26 June 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zoë Belkin

Zoë Belkin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Famke Janssen

Famke Janssen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

