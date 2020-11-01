* × Change Settings

Songs for While I'm Away

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 1st November 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2021
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 5th November 2020.

Directed by:

Emer Reynolds

Produced by:

Alan Maher, John Wallace and Peter Worsley

Starring:

Carl Shaaban

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of how a young black boy from working class 1950's Dublin, became Ireland's Greatest Rock Star. As lead singer of Thin Lizzy, Phil Lynott was a songwriter, a poet, a dreamer, a wildman.

Reviews

Songs for While I'm Away Cast

