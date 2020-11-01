* × Change Settings

The Burnt Orange Heresy

5.9 / 1406 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 1st November 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2021
?
new The Burnt Orange Heresy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 83 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 5th November 2020.

Directed by:

Giuseppe Capotondi

Written by:

Scott B. Smith and Charles Willeford

Produced by:

William Horberg, David Lancaster and David Zander

Starring:

Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland, Claes Bang, Mick Jagger, Rosalind Halstead and Katie McGovern

Genres:

Action, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hired to steal a rare painting from one of the most enigmatic painters of all time, an ambitious art dealer becomes consumed by his own greed and insecurity as the operation spins out of control.

Reviews

The Burnt Orange Heresy Cast

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki headshot

Date of Birth:

August1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Cloverfield ParadoxPeter Rabbit 2The Burnt Orange Heresy

Donald Sutherland

Donald Sutherland headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Burnt Orange Heresy

Claes Bang

Claes Bang headshot

Date of Birth:

28 April 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3¼" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Burnt Orange Heresy

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Burnt Orange Heresy

Rosalind Halstead

Rosalind Halstead headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Burnt Orange Heresy

Katie McGovern

Katie McGovern headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Burnt Orange Heresy

Recommendations

Last update was at 10:24 1st November 2020