Space Dogs: Return To Earth Space Dogs: Tropical Adventure

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th November 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2021
?
new Space Dogs: Return To Earth poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Inna Evlannikova

Starring:

Mauriett Chayeb, Maria Antonieta Monge, Paula Andrea Barros, Romulo Bernal, Clay Montgomery Cartland and Oscar Cheda

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Animation, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When a mysterious and dangerous whirlpool phenomenon appears in the tropics of the Atlantic Ocean, Belka and Strelka, the first astronauts on their way back from a mission to Saturn, are sent to investigate. As they venture down into the swirling ocean depths, they discover a mysterious UFO attempting to steal all of Earth's water. With the help of their good friends, Belka and Strelka once again perform a heroic mission to save both our planet and the distant home of their new alien friends.

Reviews

