Bettina Böhler creates a memorial to the director Christoph Schlingensief on the 10th anniversary of his death, a portrait of the filmmaker's work and influence.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence
4 October 1942
Unknown
5' 8½" (1.74 m)
Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence
Unknown
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence
Unknown
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence
5 November 1960
Unknown
5' 10½" (1.79 m)
Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence