* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence Schlingensief - In das Schweigen hineinschreien

7.0 / 83 votes

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Sunday 1st November 2020
new Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Bettina Böhler

Written by:

Bettina Böhler and Margit Carstensen

Starring:

Susanne Bredehöft, Margit Carstensen, Alfred Edel, Sergej Gleitmann, Irm Hermann, Udo Kier, Bernhard Schütz and Tilda Swinton

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Bettina Böhler creates a memorial to the director Christoph Schlingensief on the 10th anniversary of his death, a portrait of the filmmaker's work and influence.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence.

Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence Cast

Susanne Bredehöft

Susanne Bredehöft headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence

Margit Carstensen

Margit Carstensen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence

Alfred Edel

Alfred Edel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence

Sergej Gleitmann

Sergej Gleitmann headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence

Irm Hermann

Irm Hermann headshot

Date of Birth:

4 October 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence

Udo Kier

Udo Kier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence

Bernhard Schütz

Bernhard Schütz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence

Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton headshot

Date of Birth:

5 November 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Schlingensief - A Voice That Shook That Shook the Silence

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:24 1st November 2020