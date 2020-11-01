* × Change Settings

Words on Bathroom Walls

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 9th November 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2021
new Words on Bathroom Walls poster
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 2 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 12th November 2020.

Directed by:

Thor Freudenthal

Written by:

Nick Naveda and Julia Walton

Produced by:

Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon and Jacob Yakob

Starring:

Walton Goggins, AnnaSophia Robb, Andy Garcia, Molly Parker, Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, Beth Grant and Jared Bankens

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of witty and introspective Adam, who appears to be your typical young adult - a little unkempt with raging hormones and excited about a future pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year following an incident in chemistry class, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness. Sent to a Catholic academy to finish out his term, Adam has little hope of fitting in and just wants to keep his illness secret until he can enroll in culinary school. But when he meets outspoken and fiercely intelligent Maya, there is an instant soulful and comforting connection. As their romance deepens, she inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his condition. Now, with the love and support of his girlfriend and family, Adam is hopeful for the very first time that he can see the light and triumph over the challenges that lie ahead.

Reviews

Words on Bathroom Walls Cast

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Words on Bathroom Walls

AnnaSophia Robb

AnnaSophia Robb headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Words on Bathroom Walls

Andy Garcia

Andy Garcia headshot

Date of Birth:

12 April 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Words on Bathroom Walls

Molly Parker

Molly Parker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Words on Bathroom Walls

Charlie Plummer

Charlie Plummer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Words on Bathroom Walls

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape Room 2Words on Bathroom Walls

Beth Grant

Beth Grant headshot

Date of Birth:

18 September 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Words on Bathroom Walls

Jared Bankens

Jared Bankens headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Words on Bathroom Walls

