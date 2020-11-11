* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Making Sweet Tea

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 11th November 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2021
?
new Making Sweet Tea poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete
[More Details...]

Next Showing:

None. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Making Sweet Tea is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

John L. Jackson Jr. and Nora Gross

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

E Patrick Johnson's oral history of gay Black men in the South, Sweet Tea, was based on the memories and perspectives of six friends. This is the story of how his research became a play, and what it meant to capture a community at the cultural heart of our wider movement.

From the etymology of tea-spilling to the resilience and brilliance of gay people of the area, Making Sweet Tea is both a queer history lesson and a character study. The material realities of lives in 'double jeopardy' are explored: HIV/AIDS, Black gay male friendship, gay men growing up in the American Baptist tradition, interracial dating, and stories of survival, but the charm and joy of these men never quits.



With drama (and not just the Patti Labelle drag) and just enough tea being served, this is the most soulful documentary of the year.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Making Sweet Tea is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Making Sweet Tea.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:43 13th November 2020