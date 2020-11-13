* × Change Settings

Lola Lola vers la mer

6.2 / 226 votes

IFI French Film Festival Release Date

Friday 13th November 2020
new Lola poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 16th November 2020.

Directed by:

Laurent Micheli

Written by:

Laurent Micheli

Produced by:

Jan De Clercq, Annemie Degryse, Sébastien Haguenauer and Benoit Roland

Starring:

Mya Bollaers, Benoît Magimel, Els Deceukelier, Sami Outalbali, Jérémy Zagba and Anemone Valcke

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lola, 18 years old, bleach blonde hair, lives in a foster home with Samir, her only friend. Impulsive and lonely, she is trying to get her diploma as a veterinary assistant. When her mother passes away, her father Phillip makes sure that Lola will miss the ceremony. Two years before that, Philip was throwing her out of the family home: at the time, Lola was still Lionel - Philippe is determined to fulfill Catherine's last wish: to be dispersed to the North Sea, in the dunes of her childhood home. Lola on the other hand is furious against her father, but she will not leave her mother alone in this last journey. So they take off together, both unwilling to share a car but determined to take Catherine home.

Reviews

Lola Cast

Mya Bollaers

Mya Bollaers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lola

Benoît Magimel

Benoît Magimel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lola

Els Deceukelier

Els Deceukelier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lola

Sami Outalbali

Sami Outalbali headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lola

Jérémy Zagba

Jérémy Zagba headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lola

Anemone Valcke

Anemone Valcke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lola

Last update was at 08:43 13th November 2020