Mama Weed La daronne

5.9 / 387 votes

IFI French Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 17th November 2020
Mama Weed poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Jean-Paul Salomé

Written by:

Hannelore Cayre, Antoine Salomé and Jean-Paul Salomé

Produced by:

Jean-Baptiste Dupont and Kristina Larsen

Starring:

Isabelle Huppert, Hippolyte Girardot, Farida Ouchani, Liliane Rovère, Iris Bry and Nadja Nguyen

Genres:

Comedy, Crime, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on the novel by Hannelore Cayre, the story centers around Patience Portefeux, an underpaid, overworked French-Arabic translator in charge of phone surveillance for a narcotics police unit. When she realizes she knows the mother of one of the drug dealers, Patience decides to cover for him and gets herself more and more deeply involved in the world of drug trafficking. Soon, she is using her insider knowledge and police resources to build her own crime network and earns the name Mama Weed.

Reviews

Mama Weed Cast

