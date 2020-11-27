Little Mix: LM5-The Tour Film

Movie Synopsis:

Following the release of their fifth studio album 'LM5', Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall embarked on 'LM5 The Tour' in 2019, taking in 40 arenas across Europe, including Spain, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, UK and Ireland. They sold over 400,000 tickets including an almighty 5 sold out shows at the 02 London. This film was recorded at the final show of the tour at London's iconic 02 arena. In a career spanning set of nineteen songs the group perform hits such as 'Shout Out to My Ex', 'Woman Like Me', 'Wings' and 'Touch' to a crowd of over 15,000. Featuring surprise guest appearances from London legend Stormzy on 'Power' and long-term collaborator Kamille on 'More Than Words'.