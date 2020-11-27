* × Change Settings

Little Mix: LM5-The Tour Film

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 12th December 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2021
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 12 cinemas on Saturday 12th December 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 26th November 2021.

Directed by:

Laurence Warder

Starring:

Little Mix

Genre:

Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Following the release of their fifth studio album 'LM5', Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall embarked on 'LM5 The Tour' in 2019, taking in 40 arenas across Europe, including Spain, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, UK and Ireland. They sold over 400,000 tickets including an almighty 5 sold out shows at the 02 London. This film was recorded at the final show of the tour at London's iconic 02 arena. In a career spanning set of nineteen songs the group perform hits such as 'Shout Out to My Ex', 'Woman Like Me', 'Wings' and 'Touch' to a crowd of over 15,000. Featuring surprise guest appearances from London legend Stormzy on 'Power' and long-term collaborator Kamille on 'More Than Words'.

Reviews

Little Mix: LM5-The Tour Film Cast

Little Mix

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Little Mix: LM5-The Tour Film

