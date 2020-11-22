* × Change Settings

Calamity Calamity, une enfance de Martha Jane Cannary

IFI French Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 22nd November 2020
Calamity poster
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Rémi Chayé

Written by:

Rémi Chayé, Sandra Tosello and Fabrice de Costil

Produced by:

Emmanuel Deletang, Cleland Jericca, Claus Toksvig Kjaer, Claire La Combe, Henri Magalon, Jean-Michel Spiner and Frederik Villumsen

Starring:

Salomé Boulven, Alexandra Lamy, Alexis Tomassian, Jochen Hägele, Léonard Louf and Santiago Barban

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Family, Western

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

1863, a convoy in the American West, Martha Jane needs to learn how to take care of horses to drive the family wagon. Except she ends up wearing pants and cutting her hair. The scandal that its stark character provokes will force to face all the dangers in a gigantic and wild world where everything is possible.

Calamity Cast

Salomé Boulven

Salomé Boulven headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Calamity

Alexandra Lamy

Alexandra Lamy headshot

Date of Birth:

14 October 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Calamity

Alexis Tomassian

Alexis Tomassian headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Calamity

Jochen Hägele

Jochen Hägele headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Calamity

Léonard Louf

Léonard Louf headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Calamity

Santiago Barban

Santiago Barban headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Calamity

