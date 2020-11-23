* × Change Settings

Three Days and a Life Trois jours et une vie

French Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 10th December 2020
Directed by:

Nicolas Boukhrief

Written by:

Pierre Lemaitre and Perrine Margaine

Produced by:

Julien Colombani, Sidonie Dumas, Sylvain Goldberg, Cédric Iland, Nadia Khamlichi, Pierre Lemaitre, Adrian Politowski and Camille Trumer

Starring:

Sandrine Bonnaire, Pablo Pauly, Charles Berling, Philippe Torreton, Margot Bancilhon and Jeremy Senez

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Christmas 1999, in a peaceful little village in the Ardennes. The life of a young boy named Antoine will soon be devastated by three tragic events : the death of a dog, the vanishing of a child, and a big ravaging storm.

Reviews

