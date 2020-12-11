* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Cocoon Kokon

6.8 / 272 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th December 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2021
?
Cocoon poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 4 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 21st December 2020.

Directed by:

Leonie Krippendorff

Written by:

Leonie Krippendorff

Produced by:

Paula Alamillo, Jost Hering and Sonja Klümper

Starring:

Lena Urzendowsky, Jella Haase, Lena Klenke, Elina Vildanova, Franz Hagn, Anja Schneider and Kim Riedle

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Berlin-Kreuzberg is Nora's microcosm. Nora, the silent observer, is always tagging along: At parties, at school, at the pool, on rooftops and in apartments. Nora drifts around the monotonous housing blocks with her big sister and her friends, witnessing events that seem to cross-fade in the summer light. Girls who want to be slim and pretty, boys who say dumb things to provoke or because they are in love. Ruthless smartphone cameras and fragile teenagers. But Nora has her own way of looking at the world, and when she meets Romy, she realizes why. There is music in the air, Nora's body is changing, and caterpillars are spinning their cocoons. Realistic and taking on the protagonist's perspective, this film captures a summer of change.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Cocoon is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Cocoon.

Cocoon Cast

Lena Urzendowsky

Lena Urzendowsky headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cocoon

Jella Haase

Jella Haase headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cocoon

Lena Klenke

Lena Klenke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cocoon

Elina Vildanova

Elina Vildanova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cocoon

Franz Hagn

Franz Hagn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cocoon

Anja Schneider

Anja Schneider headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cocoon

Kim Riedle

Kim Riedle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cocoon

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:26 11th December 2020