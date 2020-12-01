* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Farewell Amor

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th December 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2021
?
new Farewell Amor poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Farewell Amor is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Ekwa Msangi

Written by:

Ekwa Msangi

Produced by:

Emily McCann Lesser, Joe Plummer and Bobby Allen

Starring:

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Marcus Scribner, Joie Lee, Zainab Jah, Nana Mensah and Jayme Lawson

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Farewell Amor is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Farewell Amor.

Farewell Amor Cast

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Farewell Amor

Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Farewell Amor

Joie Lee

Joie Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Farewell Amor

Zainab Jah

Zainab Jah headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Farewell Amor

Nana Mensah

Nana Mensah headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Farewell Amor

Jayme Lawson

Jayme Lawson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Farewell Amor

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:24 1st December 2020