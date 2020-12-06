* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Freaky

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th December 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2021
?
new Freaky poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Freaky is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Christopher Landon

Written by:

Christopher Landon and Michael Kennedy

Produced by:

Jennifer Scudder Trent, Adam Hendricks, Ryan Turek, Jason Blum and Franses Simonovich

Starring:

Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Misha Osherovich, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Emily Holder and Celeste O'Connor

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Freaky is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Freaky.

Freaky Cast

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freaky

Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn headshot

Date of Birth:

28 March 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freaky

Misha Osherovich

Misha Osherovich headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freaky

Kelly Lamor Wilson

Kelly Lamor Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freaky

Emily Holder

Emily Holder headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freaky

Celeste O'Connor

Celeste O'Connor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freaky

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 15:51 6th December 2020